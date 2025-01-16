Ukrainian Forces foil Russian border breach attempt Thursday, January 16, 2025 3:00:23 PM

The Russian military's attempt to breach the Ukrainian border with a convoy of armored vehicles has been thwarted by the Ukrainian Forces, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The convoy, moving under the cover of darkness towards Ukrainian territory, was stopped en route. "At one section of the frontline, border guards alongside their comrades from the Defense Forces repelled the enemy, who attempted to break through towards the state border of Ukraine. Two of the occupiers' infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, and at least one more was damaged," the report reads. The border guards captured this engagement with drones, revealing in footage how the convoy of five vehicles advanced towards Ukrainian positions before being turned into scrap metal by Ukrainian Forces fighters.

Previously, on January 15, it was reported that Russian forces had amassed and attempted to capture a settlement in the Sumy region – the attempt was repelled by Ukrainian soldiers. The assault came through the border from Russia's Kursk region towards the village of Zhuravka, Sumy region.

