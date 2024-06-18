Ukrainian Forces gain ground in Kharkiv region Tuesday, June 18, 2024 8:08:08 PM

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces (AFU) have made significant progress. Several Telegram channels report that the AFU is "clearing out" the settlements of Hlybokaye and Lukyantsi. However, the situation remains tense in Vovchansk, as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated in their evening briefing.

"Clearing operations continue in Hlybokaye and Lukyantsi in the Kharkiv region. The situation is still unclear, more concrete conclusions can be drawn when our forces fully secure the area, but this is expected to be resolved in the coming days," reports a Ukrainian Armed Forces lieutenant under the call sign "Alex".

Several other Telegram channels have also reported on the successes of the AFU in this region, though without additional details.

All these sources also report a dire situation on the Vovchansk front, predicting that the Russians will likely deploy reinforcements. Officer "Alex" has dismissed claims by Russian pro-government media regarding the encirclement of the Ukrainian 71st Detached Brigade and confirmed that urban fighting continues.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the most intense situation remains on the Pokrovsk front. Preliminary estimates suggest that today alone, Russian forces have suffered around 180 casualties, both killed and wounded. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 113 combat clashes. The AFU has repelled four attacks on Vovchansk, and two more engagements are ongoing.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.