Ukrainian Forces gain ground near Pokrovsk Tuesday, March 25, 2025 11:00:37 AM

In increasingly tense developments on the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian armed forces have reportedly taken control of half of the settlement of Solene, roughly 7 kilometers southwest of the district center of Pokrovsk. The reports come from Russian military blogger Anatoly Radov, who noted this shift on his Telegram channel, describing the situation as unfavorable for Russian troops: "Half of Solene is under Ukrainian control".

Radov, drawing on multiple sources, including units allegedly forced to withdraw, acknowledges that Ukrainian forces are attempting to encircle Russian divisions: "They are trying to cut us off," he stated. His message concluded with a call for an urgent retreat.

The positions are deteriorating rapidly, as Russian military correspondents record the worsening situation with growing alarm. "The situation around Pokrovsk is dire," remarked Radov, summarizing the developments. This latest update adds to a mounting body of evidence that Ukraine continues to successfully advance, seizing initiative in this strategically significant sector.

Situated approximately 7 kilometers southwest of Pokrovsk, the capture of Solene by Ukrainian forces could pave the way for further advances and increased pressure on Russian positions in this critical area of the front.

