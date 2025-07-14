Ukrainian Forces gain the upper hand in Sumy region amidst Russian struggles Monday, July 14, 2025 12:00:12 PM

Russian military bloggers are expressing growing concern over the dire situation faced by their troops in the Sumy region. According toUkrainian military analyst Vasily Pekhnyo, Russian forces are encountering difficulties in areas such as Kondrativka, Olexiivka, and Andriivka, where they face the threat of potential encirclement.

Recently, Russian war correspondent Anatoly Radov reported that Russian forces are stuck near Kondrativka, and assistance from the 155th Marine Brigade was anticipated. However, this has not improved the situation, with Kondrativka remaining under the control of Ukrainian forces. Just ten days ago, the 155th Brigade suffered significant losses, noted Pekhnyo, including a strike that targeted a Russian command center resulting in the deaths of senior commanders from the brigade along with a deputy commander of the Russian Navy. "These are the asymmetric actions that we can undertake," Pekhnyo emphasized.

Moreover, the analyst speculated that in July or August, Russia might bolster the northern part of the Sumy region with North Korean soldiers due to the challenging troop situation there.

