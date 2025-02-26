Ukrainian Forces gaining upper hand near Pokrovsk amid Russian setbacks Wednesday, February 26, 2025 11:00:24 AM

The situation near Pokrovsk is seeing a shift in momentum, with Ukrainian forces gaining an edge against Russian troops, who are currently grappling with issues in the area, as detailed by analysts from DeepState. Among the hot spots is the vicinity of the village Srybne, where Russian forces are exerting pressure on Ukrainian positions.

Following relentless assaults, Russian troops have managed to fully occupy the village of Zaporizhzhia, attempting to capitalize on this by progressing towards Preobrazhenka-Troitske-Orekhovo. Areas such as Kotlin-Udaychne, Uspenivka, Pisky, and Vozdvyzhenka remain notably active.

However, Russian advancements near Pokrovsk have seen a decline over the past few weeks, with a noticeable decrease in assault activities. This can be attributed significantly to the recovery efforts by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which have effectively diverted focus and resources from the Russians, making them endeavor to regain lost positions rather than launching new offensives. Analysts predict that these developments will soon lead to the emergence of another blue zone on the maps.

Logistical and resource challenges, both in manpower and equipment, are plaguing Russian efforts near Pokrovsk, causing difficulties in troop rotations, evacuation of the severely wounded—who are seldom retrieved—ammunition supply, and provisioning of medical and food resources. Reports frequently indicate the use of passenger cars and motorcycles for assaults, while logistical operations are intriguingly conducted with donkeys and horses, pointing to systematic resource deprivation. Nonetheless, Russian forces persistently infiltrate with small groups to exhaust Ukrainian troops.

Speculation suggests an imminent reorganization of Russian forces could follow substantial advancements and resource redeployment in other areas, potentially heightening activity near Pokrovsk. Currently, significant Russian efforts are aimed near Kurakhove, with rising activity around Velyka Novosilka.

Drones remain a pivotal factor in impeding Russian logistics and troop concentration, effectively stalling assault operations and more. Although shifts in the situation could occur abruptly, current indicators show a dip in Russian activity, with the defense initiative at Pokrovsk favoring Ukrainian forces, a trend observed since Mykhailo Drapaty assumed command in Operation Command East "Khortytsa."

