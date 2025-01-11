Ukrainian Forces grapple with intensified Russian assaults: key positions under threat Saturday, January 11, 2025 12:59:50 PM

In a recent statement, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group (OSUV "Khortytsia") announced that measures are currently being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating. Efforts are ongoing to identify, localize, and destroy enemy assault groups.

According to the group's update on Saturday, January 11, Russian assault operations and fire attacks have resulted in the destruction of certain Defense Forces positions in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Lyman directions.

The main Russian efforts were concentrated on the Pokrovsk direction, with offensive actions primarily conducted without the use of armored vehicles in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Luch, Myrnohrad, Zvereve, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novoelyzavetivka, Kurakhove, and Yantarne. Fierce battles continue in the areas of Lysivka, Dachen, Novovasylivka, Shevchenko, and Petropavlivka.

The Ukrainian Forces are resisting the enemy's attempts to exploit their numerical advantage and advance, the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian troops attacked Vovchansk and near Starytsia. All attacks were repelled, with the enemy suffering losses and retreating.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops advances toward Petropavlivka, Pischane, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman direction, Russians attacks occurred in the areas of Pervomaiske, Hrekivka, Terny, and Makeevka. Some of Ukrainian positions were destroyed due to assault actions and fire impact. Measures are being taken to prevent further deterioration of the tactical situation.

In the Siversk direction, the Russians attempted to attack Ukrainian military positions in Bilohorivka but did not succeed.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, clashes occurred in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Toretsk. As a result of shelling and assault actions, some Ukrainian positions were destroyed. Efforts are underway to eliminate the assault groups of the enemy that have infiltrated.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, Ukrainian forces are fending off occupier attacks near Zelenivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka. The enemy used armored vehicles to transport personnel in the direction of Konstyantinopol. As a result of Ukrainian military actions, one vehicle with its troops was destroyed, while others were damaged. The enemy continues to concentrate forces for potential offensive actions.

Meanwhile, analysts from DeepState reported overnight on January 11 that Russian forces have fully occupied Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

On January 10, Serhiy Dobryak, head of the Pokrovsk Military-Civil Administration, stated that the Russians are just a few kilometers away from the outskirts of Pokrovsk. According to him, the security situation worsens every day.

