Ukrainian Forces halt Russian offensive in Vovchansk, military official reports Thursday, May 16, 2024 10:00:00 AM

The situation in the Kharkiv region remains complex but is dynamically changing. On May 16, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the operational-strategic grouping of troops Khortytsia, elaborated on the state of affairs during a news broadcast. "The situation has been partially stabilised. We are destroying the invaders who entered the Kharkiv region with all available means," he emphasised.

Voloshyn noted that the advance of the Russian Armed Forces has been stopped in certain areas and settlements. Nevertheless, he mentioned that the Russian forces are trying to prepare conditions for further movement. Their goal is to capture more advantageous positions.

"The Defense Forces continue to focus their main efforts on preventing the enemy's advance deeper into our defense, disrupting their objective of establishing complete control over the northern part of the Kharkiv region," Voloshyn stated.

Ukrainian forces are using reconnaissance tools to locate groups of Russian troops and their artillery deployment sites. Once identified, these targets are attacked to prevent the accumulation of their forces and resources in northern Vovchansk. "Defense Forces units are conducting sweeps through urban areas," noted Voloshyn, explaining that defenders are attempting to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold. Additionally, the Defense Forces are executing counter-attacks.

Analysts at ISW have reported that Russian forces have made tactical advances near the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. The Russian troops have also continued their offensive toward the village of Lyptsi

