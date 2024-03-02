Ukrainian forces have stopped advancement of Russian troops near Avdiivka, claims brigade officer Saturday, March 2, 2024 7:26:00 PM

The advancement of Russian troops near Avdiivka has been stopped, according to Major Serhiy Tsekhotskiy, an officer of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk. During a broadcast on the FREEДІМ channel, Major Tsekhotskiy provided an update, saying, “Their active advancement has halted for today. Following the occupation of Avdiivka, they presumed they could proceed with enthusiasm... As of now, their main lines of attack are towards Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske. This front line is currently set as their objective to enter, consolidate, capture, and then move onto operational spaces in the direction of Pokrovsk,” he explained.

The Ukrainian Forces are not giving the Russians any opportunity to execute their plans, added Tsekhotskiy. “No matter their numbers, they are being killed day and night. Any equipment that shows up on the battlefield is destroyed by us, despite what is said about a 'ammunition famine.' Furthermore, intercepts that we've been hearing over the past few days suggest that the enemy has punishment battalions stationed behind their assault groups,” Major Tsekhotskiy asserted.

Earlier, American journalists reported that the Ukrainian command failed to fortify defensive lines in advance in the Avdiivka region. The consequences of such actions risk consistent Russian troop advances in the east, warn the authors of the report.

On March 2, former SBU officer Ivan Stupak announced that ahead of the presidential elections in Russia, the Russians will try to continue their offensive. However, it will likely require the mobilization of additional resources, including personnel, equipment, weapons, and ammunition.

