Ukrainian Forces hit Russian military base in Melitopol, Commander of Russia’s 58th Army among the injured Thursday, September 21, 2023 11:00:00 AM

Ukrainian struck Russian military base in the city of Melitopol. Commander of the 58th Russian Army was injured in the missile strike , reports the news outlet NV, citing sources.

"The occupiers set up their headquarters at the motor plant in temporarily occupied Melitopol. The Security Service of Ukraine discovered this and passed the information to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who then carried out a joint operation ," the statement reads.

Approximately ten Russian officers were reportedly killed in the missile attack. Several dozen officers were also injured, including the commander of the 58th Russian Army, which is fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as the chief of the army's staff.

The news outlet does not specify the name of the injured officer, but it is known from open sources that Lieutenant General Denis Lyamin is the commander of the 58th Army. He was appointed to this position in July of this year.

On August 19, Ukrainian military carried out a missile attack on Russian command center in Melitopol. According to the Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, a large-scale operation took place there.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.