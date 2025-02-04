Ukrainian Forces hold firm in Kursk region as Russian tactics shift away from armored assaults Tuesday, February 4, 2025 5:00:27 PM

The Russian army in the Kursk regions is now using armored vehicles primarily to transport infantry to frontline battle zones.

To dislodge Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region, the Russians employ a combination of armored vehicles, artillery, and drones, reported Petro Haidashchuk, a representative of the 80th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during a broadcast on the "Espresso" TV channel.

Currently, Ukrainian forces are focusing solely on defensive battles. The situation on this front remains stable.

Putin’s army is increasingly using armored vehicles not for mechanized attacks but as a means of delivering infantry to combat zones. Ukrainian paratroopers, well-acquainted with the terrain, are effectively preventing enemy breakthroughs.

Moreover, the presence of North Korean soldiers on the battlefield has significantly diminished since early December 2024. It’s possible they have retreated, or they may have altered their tactical approach.

Initially, the Russian launched large-scale assaults without significant armored or artillery support, advancing directly towards Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian forces successfully eliminated large groups of these attackers.

The Russian troops advanced relentlessly, often ignoring the wounded and the dead, ultimately suffering major losses on the battlefield and likely retreating.

Analysts from ISW report, citing Russian military bloggers, that fights are ongoing in Sverdlikovo, Maryevka, Lebedevka, and Pogrebki areas.

Experts note that on this section of the front, the Russian troops comprise the 106th Airborne Division, the 34th Motorized Brigade, and operators of "Rubicon" drone systems.

On February 2, Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Russian command post in Rylsk, reportedly eliminating dozens of Russian and North Korean soldiers and officers, according to Ukraine's President.

