Ukrainian Forces hold ground against persistent Russian assaults in Toretsk, says 95th Air Assault Brigade Commander Saturday, July 27, 2024 12:30:44 PM

Russian forces persistently attempt to attack near Toretsk, but Ukrainian Forces counter these assaults, as described by a platoon commander of the 95th Air Assault Brigade.

The situation near Toretsk in the Donetsk region remains highly complex and tense. For over a month, the enemy has been conducting storm operations there without success, said Stanislav Krasnov, a platoon commander of the 95th Independent Air Assault Brigade, in an interview with Kyiv 24.

Additionally, the commander mentioned that there has been little Russian advancement near New York, as their deeper push could lead them to being surrounded.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders have been observing large Russian infantry groups continually trying to advance along the entire defense line.

Krasnov noted that the Russians attack both day and night without a set "schedule."

"They are simply driven forward without any specific tactics," stated the military officer.

The Russians attempt to hide in ruined buildings, notably in basements, but Ukrainian FPV drones are effectively targeting and eliminating them, according to the platoon commander.

These attack drones also destroy significant amounts of equipment attempting to approach the positions of Ukrainian Forces.

Despite this, Krasnov noted that the number of Russian soldiers does not appear to decrease.

"There is a vast amount of infantry, and they don't hesitate to expend it, treating it as 'consumable material' and not thinking to evacuate the wounded," said Krasnov.

If a soldier is not severely wounded, they are sent forward as long as they can move.

For heavily wounded soldiers, the Ukrainian officer emphasized they often aren’t evacuated; instead, they are left behind.

The Russian military command uses prisoners and conscripts from occupied territories for assaults, whom they do not value at all, explained Krasnov, shedding light on the Russian attitude toward "cannon fodder."

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the past day, the Russians, supported by aircraft, made 19 attacks near Sjeverne, Zalizne, New York, and Toretsk on the Toretsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops have intensified attacks and started using heavy flamethrower systems "Tos-1A Solntsepek," forcing Ukrainian Forces to retreat.

Julian Röpcke, an open-source intelligence expert with German outlet BILD, believes that the Ukrainian Forces could face encirclement if they fail to regain positions in New York.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.