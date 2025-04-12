Ukrainian Forces hold strategic positions in Toretsk amid intensified Russian assaults Saturday, April 12, 2025 9:30:18 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding their ground at key elevated positions in Torestk but face mounting challenges as Russian forces intensify operations in the area. The Russians are deploying a significant number of various types of drones, signaling a broader strategy to seize control.

Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the operational-tactical group "Luhansk," recently said in a comment to Suspilne that the Russian forces have launched numerous assault actions in central Toretsk, Donetsk region. They are attempting flanking maneuvers to encircle Ukrainian troops around the mines, aiming to stifle their operations.

Zaporozhets highlighted that despite adverse weather conditions, Russian troops are attempting to advance onto slag heaps used as makeshift fortifications. Efforts to expand flanking operations toward the northern part of the city aim to disrupt Ukrainian logistics, the spokesperson elaborated.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces have intensified their assaults specifically in the areas of Druzhba and Panteleimonivka. Limited armored equipment is being employed in these attacks, Zaporozhets noted. Moreover, the Russian military is utilizing a substantial number of reconnaissance UAVs and is targeting Ukrainian logistic routes with precision-guided aviation bombs.

In a broader strategic context, Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson from the operational-strategic troop group "Khortytsia," previously stated that should Russian forces fully capture Toretsk, they intend to proceed directly towards Kostiantynivka. Trehubov characterized the combat situation in the city as "four-dimensional".

