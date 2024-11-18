Ukrainian Forces hold strong on Kursk front amid Russian setbacks and propaganda silence Monday, November 18, 2024 3:47:00 PM

In a recent statement, Colonel Vadim Mysnik remarked that even Russian propagandists have fallen silent about any successes on the Kursk front, where Ukrainian Forces continue to repel Russian infantry assaults.

Adverse weather in the Kursk region has limited the use of enemy FPV drones and reconnaissance vehicles. Nonetheless, the Russians persist in launching assaults against the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, but the Ukrainian Forces manage to hold them back while inflicting significant damage on the attacking Russian units, said Colonel Vadim Mysnik of the "Seversk" operational-tactical group during an interview with Suspline News.

Tensions remain high in the area. Ukrainian forces maintain control over the region, securing the border where Russian attempts at sabotage operations continue.

As per Mysnik, the Russians employ standard tactics around Kursk: utilizing available machinery for attacks and resorting to small infantry groups when they are lost. However, their strategy of massive assaults isn’t yielding the desired outcomes. "In recent days, even Russian propagandists couldn’t identify any success. The enemy is taking a beating and failing to advance," Mysnik stated.

He further added that northern boundaries remain zones of active Russian sabotage-reconnaissance efforts. However, the Ukrainian forces are well-prepared, with reserves ready to neutralize such threats. "We’re preventing the enemy from actively using sabotage reconnaissance groups, although they haven’t ceased these attempts," Mysnik noted.

Journalists from The Washington Post recently revealed an increase in the intensity of combat in the Kursk region. Russia's aim, reportedly, is to solidify territorial control, focusing negotiation talks solely on Ukrainian territory. "The timing choice illustrates the Kremlin's understanding of Kursk’s potential role in future negotiations. If talks occur, Russia wants to ensure discussions revolve solely around Ukrainian lands," the article states.

Earlier reports indicated that Russia amassed around 50,000 troops near Kursk, including a significant contingent from North Korea. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, highlighted the renewed Russian offensives as a serious threat to Ukrainian positions.

