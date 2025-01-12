Ukrainian Forces intensify strikes on Russian command posts in occupied Donetsk region Sunday, January 12, 2025 9:59:00 AM

Ukrainian Forces have targeted struck several command posts of Russian forces in the Donetsk region over the past week. On Sunday, January 12, the Ukrainian military launched an airstrike on the command post of Russia's Second Guards Combined Arms Army, situated in the temporarily occupied city of Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook. These actions are part of a series of strikes targeting command posts of the Russian troops in the Donetsk sector.

Located in the northwest of Donetsk, the site housed senior Russian officials leading the offensive towards Pokrovsk. While the General Staff did not specify the weapon used, it highlighted a precise and aerial strike.

"This action continues our series of targeted strikes against the command posts of occupying forces in the Donetsk direction... We are identifying and destroying key management and military infrastructure of the enemy," said the General Staff.

On January 10, Ukrainian Forces struck the command post of the Russian Third Army Corps in the temporarily occupied town of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region. A few days earlier, the Ukrainian military targeted the command post of Russia's Eighth Guards Combined Arms Army in the temporarily captured city of Khartsyzk.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.