The Ukrainian military has commenced an offensive south of Sudzha, featuring a motorized column with up to nine armored vehicles advancing towards Cherkasskaya Konopelka. The first released video shows one of the armored vehicles on fire—its affiliation unclear—while others press forward.

Contributors of the Russian wat channel ‘Informer’ reported that specific details about the UAF's advance near Cherkasskaya Konopelka remain uncertain. They noted that the offensive is being executed with 10–12 armored vehicles supported by infantry. According to them, a similar tactic was attempted about a month ago near the Berdin farmstead, which ended in failure.

Meanwhile, the channel ‘Special Forces Archangel’ clarified that the assault was initiated from the village of Makhnovka, with battles near Ulanka. The authors later mentioned that Ukrainian forces bypassed Cherkasskaya Konopelka, rather than capturing it.

Later updates from ‘Military Informer’ stated that the armored column traveled along the 38K-028 highway, bypassed Cherkasskaya Konopelka, and reached the village of Ulnok. The authors highlighted that the weather is hindering effective drone use, while the AFU employing more armored vehicles than in the Berdin attack. They commented that Russian forces have almost cornered the Ukrainians at Sudzha, as the Ukrainian command attempts to improve AFU's position in the Kursk region. A Ukrainian military Telegram channel operator, ‘Officer+’, confirmed the offensive, noting that Russian forces are trying to use FPV drones with fiber optics, but the weather is hampering their effectiveness.

Additionally, video footage circulated online showing the Ukrainian armored column near Fanaseevka, south of Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

