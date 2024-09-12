Ukrainian Forces launch counterattack in Kursk region as Russian troops regroup Thursday, September 12, 2024 12:30:15 PM

The 155th Brigade of Russian forces, infamous for its failed offensive on Vuhledar in late 2022 and early 2023, has seen action in various theaters since then, including the vicinity of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast and a northern offensive towards Kharkiv in May 2024, undergoing several rebuilds along the way.

Ukrainian forces have initiated new attacks in response to a Russian counteroffensive west of Snagosti in the Kursk Oblast and across the Ukrainian salient in the region, reports the Institute for the Study of War in their September 10 report.

A Ukrainian brigade, reportedly operating in Kursk Oblast, stated on September 11 that Ukrainian forces began attacking the flank of Russian troops west of Snagost after an initial Russian counterattack in that area. American analysts cite data indicating that Ukrainian forces are active near Kulbaki, southwest of Snagost, roughly five kilometers from the border. OSINT researchers suggest this could signify recent Ukrainian advancements near the settlement.

Russian sources also claim that Ukrainian forces are executing small-scale mechanized attacks in the Glushkovo area near Medvezhy along the international border and in another unspecified region along the border. Russian Ministry of Defense and pro-Russian military bloggers assert that Russian forces have repelled several Ukrainian attacks.

Visual evidence supports that the Russian forces counterattacking in the Kursk region are operating at a company-sized unit scale and may be utilizing more experienced units in these counterassaults. Geolocated footage from September 10 shows the 51st Paratrooper Regiment executing a mechanized assault with a company-sized unit north of Snagost.

Russian sources indicate that Russian naval infantry and airborne battalion tactical groups (BTG) are conducting offensive operations in Kursk Oblast. However, ISW found geolocated confirmation only of a mechanized assault at a company scale.

Analysts note that Russian forces haven't utilized BTGs at large scales since mid-2022 due to their failure to achieve offensive goals early in the war and catastrophic losses during operations in Kyiv, Severodonetsk, Mariupol, and Lysychansk. This year, most command practices shifted away from organized BTG use, but their reappearance in Kursk, if confirmed, would mark a significant tactical change. Currently, ISW has found no proof of BTG use in Kursk Oblast.

Russian military bloggers report that units from the 56th Airborne Regiment and the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade (Pacific Fleet) are engaged in counterattacks in Kursk Oblast.

The 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, after its failure near Vuhledar in late 2022 and early 2023, had been deployed to the Marinka area of Donetsk Oblast and was involved in Russia's northern offensive towards Kharkiv in May 2024 — often without substantial rest periods. Russian command had to regenerate 155th Brigade multiple times.

Units from the 56th Airborne Regiment notably resisted a Ukrainian counteroffensive near Verbove in the summer of 2023. Russian forces may rely on relatively seasoned fighters for storm assaults in Kursk Oblast, though their operational efficacy remains uncertain. Furthermore, it's unclear if Russian forces have enough strength to halt the Ukrainian operation in Kursk entirely or defend against Ukrainian counterattacks, as the Russian command likely redeployed only partial units rather than full formations to Kursk.

