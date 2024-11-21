Ukrainian Forces launch counterattacks against advancing Russian troops in Kurakhove Thursday, November 21, 2024 10:02:50 AM

Geolocated footage from November 19th and 20th shows Russian army pressing southwards from Solntsivka and eastwards from Berestkove. In Kurakhove, advancements were noted along Franco Street and around the railway bridge area, according the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian war channels report Russian forces capturing Novaya Ilinka, with the 5th Motor Brigade units advancing into Kurakhove. Russian war correspondents indicate that Russian forces carry out recon operations near high-rise buildings in Kurakhove. A few Russian bloggers claim that 90% of Berestky is under Russian control, while Ukrainian forces launch counterattacks in Kurakhove.

Russia's Ministry of Defense states that their Southern grouping is executing small-scale attacks attempting to encircle Kurakhove's defenders. There's noted progress of the Russian army near Vuhledar. Geolocated footage from November 20th showed a mechanized assault by the 39th Motor Brigade's 2nd Battalion in Bohoyavlenka's vicinity.

Russian war channels are also discussing Russian forces moving along the Konstentyne–Suhye Yaly line, near Trudove, Vesely Hai, Antonivka, and Yelyzavetivka. Russian troops are additionally active on the border with Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian Tavria Group representative Viacheslav Voloshyn mentioned Russian attacks near Vremivka, aiming to sever Ukrainian logistical links between Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka.

According to Voloshyn, the Russians advance in small groups of 5-10 soldiers, utilizing armored vehicles to transport troops to the front line.

