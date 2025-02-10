Ukrainian Forces launch counteroffensive to reclaim territory in Donetsk region Monday, February 10, 2025 4:30:44 PM

In a critical development on the eastern front, Ukrainian forces have launched an offensive against Russian troops in the village of Dachenske, located in the Donetsk region.

According to reports, Ukrainian troops, who are now in control of the eastern part of the village, are pushing towards the center in an effort to reclaim the territory. The ongoing conflict in Donetsk has sparked intense battles, as Ukrainian forces engage in fierce combat to regain strategic advantages from Russian forces, reports Moochny, a fighter from the Ukrainian Forces, on his Telegram channel.

"Our Cossacks successfully attacked Russian positions from the north in the eastern section of Dachenske. Having secured this area, we're now engaging in the battle for the village center, with plans to steadily move westward, aiming to regain full control over the area," Moochny reports.

Additionally, the Ukrainian forces continue to mount attacks southeast of Kotlyne and are engaged in combat around the Pischane area.

"We are attempting to breach enemy defenses in a decisive battle," he wrote. "Our Cossacks repelled an attack in Lysivka, neutralizing six enemy combatants. The area remains under constant threat, with no lull reported in recent days. Attacks push towards Zvyrov, as our efforts slightly set back enemy forces," he continued. Fighting also persists around Udachne, where adversaries currently hold the southern outskirts of the village. "We are facing significant resistance, yet remain confident in our command's strategy," Moochny concludes.

According to a Ukrainian General Staff report on February 10, Ukrainian Forces successfully repelled 33 Russian assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Luch, Pischane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, and Dachne.

In a related development, reports from February 10 indicated Russian forces are attempting to expand their foothold near Kupiansk. The OSUV "Khortytsia" confirmed the thwarting of a Russian landing operation near Dvorichna, with Russian vessels and personnel being neutralized.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.