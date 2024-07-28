Ukrainian Forces launch devastating missile strike on Russian airfield in Crimea, destroy jets and radar Sunday, July 28, 2024 2:00:00 PM

Information is emerging that the Ukrainian military launched a massive ballistic missile strike on a Russian military airfield, with initial Russian Armed Forces losses confirmed.

New details are surfacing about the Ukrainian army’s missile strike on a Russian airfield in occupied Crimea. The target was the first-class Saky airfield, located in the southwest of the peninsula. Previous reports stated that the strike occurred during the night of July 25-26.

Russian Telegram channel "Spy Dossier" reports that the 43rd separate naval assault aviation regiment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (military unit number 59882, Novofedorivka) was hit.

The Ukrainian army reportedly used eight ATACMS-type ballistic missiles for the massive strike. Russian forces claim they managed to intercept two of the missiles, with one falling into a field north of the airfield. However, most of the missiles successfully hit the airfield.

Military airfields in Crimea have previously been targeted by ATACMS. Such operations typically involve using cluster warhead missiles to maximize damage over a larger area.

As a result of the strike, at least two fighter jets and a meter-wave radar station "Nebo" were destroyed.

Among the personnel, two were reported dead, and four suffered various degrees of injuries.

The strike on Saky airfield was reported on July 26, with video footage circulating online showing a fire at the site.

