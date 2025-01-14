Ukrainian Forces launch massive drone and missile attack on key Russian targets Tuesday, January 14, 2025 10:01:31 AM

Ukrainian Forces reportedly launched a massive assault on Russian targets overnight from January 13 to 14, unleashing a mix of long-range missiles and drones across a broad geographical area. According to Ukrainian analysts, around 200 drones targeted multiple locations within Russia, severely damaging several key sites, including oil refineries, storage facilities, and a munitions plant near Bryansk that manufactures ammunition for MLRS systems and aerial bombs, reports Defense Express.

The Bryansk Chemical Plant, situated just 12 km from the regional center, was reportedly the initial target. Russian sources indicate that the plant assembles various types of ammunition, including "Grad," "Tornado-S," and "Smerch" MLRS projectiles, along with explosive aerial bombs. Meanwhile, the city of Bryansk itself also came under attack; local authorities report that missile debris damaged the "Silicon El" enterprise, Russia's second-largest military electronics manufacturer.

Additionally, reports indicate that sites in the Saratov region were targeted, with the Saratov Oil Refinery and the "Kristall" oil storage facility under attack. The latter, located near Engels on the Volga's left bank, serves as a fuel reserve for strategic bombers and was only recently recovered from a fire that lasted five days. Even Kazan was cited as a target, with a fire breaking out at "Kazan Orgsynthez," Russia's sole high-strength plastics producer, following drone strikes at its liquid gas storage facility, a critical component in its production chain.

Further reports detail attacks in Tula, Voronezh, and the Rostov, Oryol, and Tambov regions. Russian sources claim a coordinated drone onslaught in 12 regions, exceeding 200 drones in total, while also mentioning an attack on a crude oil pumping station in Tatarstan near Almetyevsk. According to a monitoring group, Ukrainian drones equipped with guided aerial bombs and large mines targeted Russian sites during this substantial offensive. Notably, drones named "Peklo" and "Bober" were involved in this large-scale operation against 12 Russian regions.

