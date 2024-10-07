Ukrainian Forces launch successful strike on Crimea's largest oil terminal in Feodosia Monday, October 7, 2024 8:00:43 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched a strike on a maritime oil terminal in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosia, Crimea. This attack has been confirmed by Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces. "An enemy maritime oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia, AR Crimea, was struck successfully overnight," the statement read.

"A fire was reported in the area. The extent of the damage is being assessed," it continued. The General Staff further explained that this attack was made possible through the collaboration of the missile forces units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with other components of Ukraine's Defense Forces. According to the General Staff, the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of oil product transshipment capacity.

On October 7, around 4:30, three powerful explosions rocked Feodosia, leading to a fire at the city's oil depot. The mentioned oil depot was previously attacked in March 2024, when four drones crashed on the site of AO "Sea Oil Terminal." The same base was also targeted in December and November of the preceding year.

The oil depot hit by the drone strike, JSC "Marine Oil Terminal," is the largest in Crimea in terms of oil product transshipment volume, with storage capacities totaling 250,000 cubic meters. Crimea, annexed by Russia, hosts just two such terminals, with the other located in Sevastopol.

The attacked terminal is situated on the eastern outskirts of Feodosia, near Beregovoye village. Ukrainian drones previously targeted this facility in March, damaging a primary fuel pipeline. The terminal also faced attacks in December and November 2023.

On the night of September 18, a large-scale attack occurred on an ammunition and missile warehouse in the city of Toropets, Tver Oblast. At that time, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, noted that the destruction of the Toropets warehouse equated to two to four months of ammunition for the war.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.