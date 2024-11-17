Ukrainian Forces leverage minefields to thwart Russian advances in Kursk region Sunday, November 17, 2024 2:00:25 PM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have effectively utilized minefields as a critical component of their defense strategy against Russian attacks in the Kursk region, inflicting substantial losses on Russians. The Russian forces have suffered significant damage from anti-tank mines placed strategically throughout the area. A compelling video compilation of these explosive impacts on Russian equipment has been shared by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on their official Facebook page.

According to the General Staff, these mine barriers alone have led to the loss of 17 units of Russian equipment challenging Ukrainian defenses. Both engineering support units and tactical support groups have installed these obstacles, achieving a destruction rate of approximately 30% of enemy vehicles attempting to advance, thanks in no small part to the expertise of the 12th Separate Support Regiment and other engineering divisions. "We extend our gratitude to our warriors for their professionalism and effective combat operations," a statement from the General Staff read.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are employing sophisticated mine-laying techniques across potential Russian advancement paths, utilizing a variety of technological means including heavy multi-rotor drones, ground robotic platforms, and artillery. Mines deployed range from those supplied by international partners and remnants of Soviet stockpiles to new creations from Ukrainian defense production. Notably, the creation of such explosives isn't confined to dedicated military factories but also includes innovative engineering unit initiatives within military factions, showcasing a broad range of craftsmanship from bespoke hand-crafted devices to standardized industrial models. A standout example of this ingenuity is a replica of the Soviet PТМ-3 anti-tank mine, produced by the engineering unit of the 414th Operational Brigade "Birds of Madyar."

This scenario of Russian equipment losses to mines in the Kursk region is not unprecedented. As reported by the General Staff, over 20 pieces of Russian military machinery have been destroyed or damaged by minefields just in October. This includes seven armored personnel carriers, seven infantry fighting vehicles, one "Tiger" armored vehicle, and five T-72 main battle tanks. These statistics once again highlight the critical importance of high-caliber engineering in defensive preparations. Comprehensive defensive measures, from fortified positions to various explosive and non-explosive barriers, are essential to creating a resilient defense system and maximizing enemy losses.

