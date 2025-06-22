Ukrainian Forces liberate Andriivka in Sumy Region counteroffensive Sunday, June 22, 2025 10:48:43 AM

Ukrainian armed forces have launched a counteroffensive in the Sumy region, successfully liberating the village of Andriivka from Russian troops. According to analysts from DeepState, the village has been cleared of Russian troops and is now back under Ukrainian control.

As recently as Saturday, June 21, Andriivka—located in the Khotin municipal community of the Sumy district and just 5 km from the Russian border—was still under Russian control. Now, the 3.89 square km area has been fully liberated, marking a crucial victory for Ukrainian forces.

DeepState reports that after prolonged battles and clearance operations, soldiers from the 225th Independent Assault Regiment took control of the village. These strategic actions also served to divert Russian forces from other settlements, halting further Russian advancement towards Khotin and Pysarivka. Following the victory, Ukraine deployed the 110th Independent Mechanized Brigade named after General Khourunzhyi Marko Bezruchko to secure the area.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled 17 attacks from invaders on the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, according to the General Staff. The Russians launched 12 airstrikes and used 26 guided aerial bombs, along with 260 artillery strikes, eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

At the same time, Senior Lieutenant "Alex" of the Ukrainian Defense Forces notes that despite the liberation of Andriivka, challenges remain. "Andiivka is liberated but the situation has not become easier. As I said, this is Volchansk direction 2.0," the military officer emphasized.

Earlier, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, shared with journalists that Ukrainian troops are efficiently repelling Russian attacks toward Yunakivka.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on June 14 that the 225th Independent Assault Regiment drove Russian forces out of Andriivka in the Sumy region. President Zelensky also highlighted that Russia has amassed 53,000 troops in this area.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.