Ukrainian forces drove Russian troops out of Bezsalivka in Ukraine’s Sumy region, the Ukrainian General Staff reported.

The operation, carried out by the 33rd Assault Regiment and the 24th Assault Battalion, led to the liberation and complete clearing of Russian forces from Bezsalivka. During the fighting, Ukrainian forces reportedly eliminated 18 Russians, according to the General Staff.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are not only effectively halting the Russian advance on Sumy but are also actively counterattacking to free border settlements. These operations are part of a continuous effort to apply pressure on the Russian troops and reclaim territories.

Bezsalivka, located in the Bilopillya district, is just a few kilometers from the Russian border. Earlier reports indicated that the Russian forces are losing a key foothold in the Sumy region, with part of the Russian Armed Forces' grouping encircled.

