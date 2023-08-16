Ukrainian Forces liberate key village on their way to Berdyansk and Mariupol Wednesday, August 16, 2023 10:00:51 AM

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian troops had liberated the village of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

"During the offensive, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces took control of the settlement of Urozhaine, gained foothold on the new defense lines, continue inflicting fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery measures," the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Information about the liberation of Urozhaine was confirmed by the deputy head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Ganna Malyar. According to her, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are continuing their offensive.

Three days ago, Russian war correspondents reported that Russian troops retreated from two villages in the Donetsk region.

"Urozhaine has been successfully lost, just like Staromaiorske. How many guys were sent to die there to hold these two tiny villages all this time," wrote the Russian blogger the Thirteenth.

The Russian Colonel-General Teplinsky said that the airborne troops of the 247th Guards Airborne Assault Caucasian Cossack Regiment "heroically fought" near Urozhaine.

"Eternal glory to the guys! And separately, the survivors convey "fiery greetings" to Gerasimov. They will not forget, they will not forgive him," the Russian military said. The Russian Defense Ministry did not confirm information about the withdrawal from Urozhaine.

A fortified area of the Russian Armed Forces on the banks of the Mokry Yaly River was in Urozhaine. New York Times journalists noted that if the Ukrainian Armed Forces can break through this village, they will be 80 and 125 kilometers, respectively, from Russian-occupied Berdyansk and Mariupol.

