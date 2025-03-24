Ukrainian Forces liberate parts of Dvorichna amid ongoing clashes in Kharkiv region Monday, March 24, 2025 9:20:20 AM

In a series of strategic operations this month, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated part of the territories near the settlement of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region, from Russian troops, reported Oleksiy Maliarevyc, a representative of the 429th Separate UAV System Regiment "Achilles," in comments to Suspline. According to him, the de-occupied areas are clearly marked in blue on the DeepState map. These are crucial, albeit small, operations that have significantly improved the situation in the area.

However, Maliarevyc also highlighted the ongoing challenges, pointing out the Russian infantry units continue to launch assaults in the Kupyansk direction. He noted, "Our defense forces are effectively targeting the occupiers both at the crossing and near the river's approaches, causing significant losses to the Russian army on the right bank of the Oskil River. Those who crossed are reportedly seeking basements, houses, and even digging burrows to hide."

Recently, DeepState reported the advancement of Russian troops in Topy and around Kamenka. The report also indicates that the Russian military has established an additional foothold in the Kupyansk direction near the village of Krasne Pershe. Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Separate UAV System Regiment "Achilles," emphasized that Russia aims to expand its right-bank foothold in this region.

