Ukrainian Forces liberate Pishchane in strategic counterattack in Donetsk region Friday, February 14, 2025 8:38:09 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched their first counterattack in a year, succeeding in liberating the village of Pishchane in the Donetsk region, reports BILD.

For the first time in a year, the Ukrainian army has managed to push back the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military successfully freed the village of Pishchane, located five kilometers from Pokrovsk. Additionally, according to journalists, Ukrainian forces have advanced two kilometers in neighboring settlements.

Finnish military analyst Emil Kastehelmi noted as early as February 10 that Ukrainian troops had carried out a series of counterattacks from various directions. " Ukraine has carried out a series of counterattacks in several directions, especially southeast of Pokrovsk. They have entered Pishchane, but currently it's unclear if they have fully retaken the village.," he wrote on X.

Russian media noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could not advance toward Pokrovsk. Journalists link this to the use of wheeled vehicles that can only move on paved roads.

"For the defense of Pokrovsk, this counterattack is critically important, as the Russian army is close to the strategic E50 highway, which connects the city to central Ukraine. Losing it could result in a blockade of Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk," writes BILD.

Meanwhile, a soldier with the call sign "Muchnoy" reported that fighting is ongoing in the industrial and southern parts of Pishchane.

"The enemy is still hiding in cellars, so we are proceeding with caution. The only obstacles are enemy drones and artillery from the 74th Brigade 'Mad Dogs.' They control this territory," Muchnoy wrote.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.