Ukrainian Forces liberate Razdolne village amid intense battle, capture Russian soldiers Sunday, December 8, 2024 11:00:37 AM

In a significant development on one of the most perilous fronts, Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully cleared the village of Razdolne, near Velyka Novosilka, from Russian troops. The assault operation, spearheaded by soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Battalion, known as "Skala," was meticulously executed despite a barrage of Russian fire.

In the heat of battle, the assault troops managed to eliminate an enemy group, capturing two Russian soldiers. The operation was executed by two highly coordinated teams, each comprising six fighters. Using armored vehicles, they swiftly secured positions on the village outskirts, facing intense mortar fire and attacks from kamikaze FPV drones and quadcopters. As per one combatant's account, hostile drones targeted them over 30-40 times during the mission.

Complications arose early on when communication was lost with command. The platoon leader, call sign "Boss," braved the frontline with two fellow soldiers to restore order. Once they reached the battlefield on foot, they set up additional antennas, successfully re-establishing critical communication links, thus ensuring the operation's continuation.

Achieving full control, the assault teams began systematically clearing the village once the drone assault's intensity waned. Resistance hotspots housing Russians were efficiently neutralized. The captured Russian personnel were escorted back by "Skala" fighters. Post-clearance, a securing group was deployed to consolidate the gains, allowing the assault teams to return to base. However, "Boss" notes that the Russians continue efforts to reclaim the village, sending small infantry squads to capture outlying buildings. These attempts are decisively countered by targeted fire and subsequent clearing operations by assault forces.

According to the official DeepState map, as of December 7, 2024, Razdolne is still marked as occupied by Russian forces. However, the neighboring village of Novyi Komar, liberated by the 48th Assault Battalion, is marked as reclaimed.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.