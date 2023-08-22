Ukrainian Forces liberate Robotyne Tuesday, August 22, 2023 9:00:00 AM

Ukrainian troops entered the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, along the Melitopol direction, and organized the evacuation of residents, according to Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, Anna Maliar.

"The fighters of the 47th brigade, who successfully entered the village of Robotyne, organized the evacuation of civilians on the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. Our soldiers are carrying out planned combat operations and destroying the enemy. In response, the Russians continue to shell Robotyne with artillery," Maliar wrote on Telegram, adding that the fighting is ongoing.

The press service of the 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released footage captured by soldiers from the unit. In the footage, the residents of the liberated village, who had been without mobile communication for many months, can be seen informing their relatives that they have been evacuated from the dangerous area.

"After two months of fierce fighting, our brigade, with the support of other units, broke through the multi-tiered line of defense of the occupiers! The first thing the servicemen did was inform the locals about the urgent need to leave, as the enemy continues to ruthlessly erase the village from the face of the earth," the press service of the unit reported.

"We had been waiting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces for a year and a half. We grabbed our belongings, documents, and ran, throwing away those bags on the way because life is the most valuable thing. And then these guys from the 47th brigade evacuated us on the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle," the rescued residents referred to the American BMP Bradley that withstands mine explosions and direct hits from enemy artillery.

As reported by British intelligence on August 15, the battalion "Akhmat-Vostok," controlled by Ramzan Kadyrov, is conducting combat operations in and near Robotyne. Kadyrov, known for boasting about the "achievements" of his units, has not yet commented on the withdrawal of his battalion.

