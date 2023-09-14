Ukrainian Forces liberate the village of Andriivka near Bakhmut Thursday, September 14, 2023 10:00:00 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated the village of Andriivka in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, said Deputy Minister of Defense Anna Maliar on her Telegram.

According to Maliar, Ukrainian troops are advancing near Bakhmut. On the northern flank, Russians are attempting to regain lost positions, while on the southern flank, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making successful progress.

"The main battles continue in the areas of Andriivka, Kurdyumivka, Kleschiivka. And we have good news there. Andriivka is ours. We are consolidating our positions," wrote Maliar.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry provided updated information on the liberated territories. Since the start of the counteroffensive in June, Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated over 300 square kilometers.

Earlier, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, assured that the weather would not impede the Ukrainian counteroffensive. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to advance even after cold and rainy weather sets in.

