Ukrainian Forces maintain control of Toretsk amid ongoing Russian assaults and disinformation Sunday, February 9, 2025 11:49:48 AM

The town of Toretsk, located in the Donetsk region, has not fallen into Russian hands, despite ongoing battles. Speaking on the national news broadcast, Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic military grouping, stressed that the town remains under Ukrainian Armed Forces control.

Tregubov remarked that Russian reports of seizing Toretsk are part of a disinformation campaign aimed at distracting its citizens from recent losses suffered in the Kursk region.

"This is an attempt to divert attention from some significant setbacks that the Russians have faced in recent days, particularly failures inflicted in the Kursk region," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the "Luhansk" operational-tactical military grouping, indicated that Russian forces aim to capture strong defensive positions near the Toretsk mines "Toretskaya" and "Central." He noted that the Russian army is amassing troops in the eastern part of the settlement.

"The invaders are advancing towards the central part, conducting assault operations within a 1.5 km reach," Zaporozhets added.

Analysis by DeepState suggests that nearly all of Toretsk's center is under Russian control, yet fighting persists in the northern and western outskirts and the "Zabalka" district. Ukrainian military journalist Bogdan Miroshnikov noted that the "Toretskaya" mine has become a true Bermuda Triangle for Russian troops.

