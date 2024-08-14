Ukrainian Forces make significant gains in Russia's Kursk region, Zelensky confirms Wednesday, August 14, 2024 10:26:51 PM

Ukraine continues its advance in the Kursk region of Russia. On August 14, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' (AFU) made significant progress in the Kursk region said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening address to the nation. The video has been published on his official Telegram channel.

Zelensky noted that he had several conversations with AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi over the past 24 hours. They discussed the frontlines within Ukraine and the ongoing offensive in Russia's Kursk region.

"Today, we have seen good progress in the Kursk region, achieving our strategic goals. We've significantly bolstered our exchange fund," said the president.

Notably, Kyiv has not yet stated its objectives for the operation in the Kursk region. According to media reports, these objectives include diverting some enemy forces from Donbas, weakening the Russian army through losses, and destabilizing the internal situation in Russia.

In his address, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is fighting by the rules, unlike Russia. Ukrainian forces intend to meet the humanitarian needs of the local population in the Kursk region.

According to the latest data, the combat zone in the Kursk region has already exceeded 1,000 square kilometers. Over 70 settlements, including the city of Sudzha, are under Ukrainian control. Humanitarian aid was delivered there today.

