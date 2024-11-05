Ukrainian Forces make strategic gains near Kurakhove Tuesday, November 5, 2024 10:33:00 AM

Ukrainian Forces have made tangible progress in the Kurakhove region. Meanwhile, Russian troops are attempting to push toward Trudove, reported the Ukrainian serviceman known by his call sign “Alex", via the Telegram channel "Officer+".

"There are successes in the Kurakhove direction in the Shakhtarsk area. It is unclear how successfully we can secure our position, but the advancement is very important for improving the operational situation. Meanwhile, in the same direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are organizing competitions for points to receive drones from the government,” reported on his Telegram channel "Sniper Speaks" Stanislav Bunyatov, a military serviceman from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade with the call sign "Osman."

"In the Kurakhove sector, several localities from Uspenivka to Katerinivka pose significant challenges for them. Meanwhile, near Trudove and Antonivka, mechanized assaults occur almost daily, but their troops face adversities head-on and our soldiers celebrate their accumulated points, which can realistically be exchanged for drones from the government. For instance, one eliminated Russian equals 6 points, and one 'Vampire' equals over 40 points," Osman shared.

In an early morning update on November 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the situation in the Kurakhove direction remains tense. Ukrainian Forces successfully repelled 84 assaults targeting positions in areas across Vovchinka, Ilyinka, Kreminna Balka, Annivka, Kurakhove, Novoselidivka, Novodmitrivka, Ostra, Maksimovka, Antonivka, Dalne, Katerinivka, and Yelizavetivka.

Additionally, it was reported that Russian forces have suffered the loss of a battalion near Terny, compelling the placement of barrier units for their forces. In the past few days alone, Russian irreversible losses have amounted to approximately half a thousand soldiers.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.