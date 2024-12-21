Ukrainian Forces pioneers use of unmanned ground vehicles in battle Saturday, December 21, 2024 10:08:12 AM

In early December, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) made a groundbreaking move on the battlefield by deploying unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and drones (FPVs) instead of infantry. This was announced by Volodymyr Degtyarev, a representative of the National Guard’s 13th Operational Brigade "Khartia," during a telethon broadcast

The offensive was led by fighters from "Khartia" in the Kharkiv region, utilizing robotic systems for mine clearance and surveillance operations. The first encounter involving UGVs and FPVs took place near the village of Lyptsi, north of Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian soldiers reportedly neutralized Russians with dozens of UGVs equipped with machine guns.

"Our objective is to save soldiers’ lives by replacing them where possible with robotic or unmanned systems on the battlefield. This requires meticulous planning, the continuous search for new engineering solutions, and fostering a culture of innovation within the brigade," emphasized Colonel Maksym Holubok, Chief of Staff of the "Khartia" Brigade.

