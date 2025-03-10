Ukrainian Forces push back exhausted Russian troops on Toretsk front Monday, March 10, 2025 12:00:35 PM

On Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces are counterattacking Russian troops, taking full advantage of their fatigue and exhaustion, reports Russian military correspondent Yuri Kotenok on his Telegram channel.

According to Kotenok, on both Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts, the Ukrainians attempt to counterattack.

“The situation mirrors the inverse of Kursk, where 6-10 people manned their positions, while in Donetsk assault groups with just 3-4 move forward. We're as exhausted as the opponent. They’ve sensed our lack of strength and are gradually becoming more audacious in several areas,” noted Kotenok. He expressed his concerns over the situation in Toretsk, particularly since Russian Ministry of Defense "confidently announced the town's liberation."

Kotenok pointed out that the Russian forces prematurely declared Toretsk "liberated" without completely securing it, leading to setbacks. This also mirrors a scenario in Kruglyakovka near Kupyansk, which was similarly declared "liberated" months ago, though it remains a vast gray zone frequented by Ukrainian Bradleys engaging Russian positions, lamented the military correspondent.

On March 10, Ukrainian correspondent Bohdan Miroshnikov reported that Ukraine's Forces had successfully gained ground in the Zabalki area of Toretsk, Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops have ousted the Russians, who are striving to retake lost positions. Similarly, in what was described as a hasty advance, Russian forces briefly established a foothold in several groups in Konstyantynivka, raised their flags, and quickly retreated, yet proclaimed capturing the settlement on social media.

