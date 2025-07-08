Ukrainian Forces push back Russian troops near Dnipropetrovsk region Tuesday, July 8, 2025 12:00:59 PM

Ukrainian Forces have successfully driven Russian troops out of several positions at the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. These counter-offensive actions, executed by specific units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces along the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, have disrupted the Russians' offensive momentum, regaining several sites under Ukrainian control.

The Russian military, however, continues to exert pressure at the administrative boundary of the Dnipropetrovsk region, actively deploying forces to this theater. Utilizing the so-called "gray zone" for amassing assault groups, the move was highlighted during a national news broadcast by Sergeant Serhiy Volkov of Ukraine's 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Volkov clarified that the "gray zone" is a not yet secured area by Ukrainian infantry, "For them, it could span 20 km, while for us, it's about 3-5 km. They portray it as an informational and psychological operation, suggesting pressure on the admin borders, but reality is far more complex," he explained.

Russia pursues an incursion into Dnipropetrovsk territory deliberately focusing substantial strength on this direction. "They make no qualms about losing personnel. Distances vary—sometimes a kilometer or more. But the pressure is palpable and must be countered," Volkov said. From groups of 20-30 Russians attempting attacks, few manage to reach Ukrainian positions, he noted. "On some days, maybe one or two reach us—taking advantage of weather or electronic warfare tactics. Overall, our statistics are quite effective—we halt them largely at early stages of the attacks," Volkov concluded.

Another Ukrainian serviceman, Lieutenant "Alex," shared on Telegram that Russian offensive at the Dnipropetrovsk border has started to falter.

"Due to tactical counter-offensive undertakings by some divisions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk border, we throttled the offensive tempo of the [enemy] and reclaimed numerous positions. However, the broader scene remains daunting. We've got notable breaches around the village of Komar, with consistent enemy fortifications and advancement. In fact, it's currently the sole frontline witnessing enemy progression," Alex reported.

In the morning report from the Ukrainian Operational Command, Khortytsia, there was mention of Russian troops focusing their attacking strength in areas like Myrne, Bohatyr, Voskresenka, Svobodne Pole, Novoselky, and Shevchenko in the Novopavlivka direction, and near Malynivka along the Hulyaipole direction. Hostilities continue with significant ferocity, as Russians continue attacks regardless of losses.

"Defense Forces units continue battles against a superior enemy, inflicting defeats aimed at diminishing their offensive potential optimally," the message stated. Noteworthy is the Russian strategy on the Toretsk front where the Russian command deploys soldiers as decoys to distract Ukrainian Forces, all while more adept Russian fighters slip into position.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.