Ukrainian Forces push forward in Kursk region as Russian authorities announce new evacuations

The Russian military reports that the situation in this area is "shrouded in the fog of war," with Ukrainian forces advancing towards Viktorovka, Uspenovka, and Gordeevka.

In the Kursk region, currently the site of the Ukrainian military special operation, Ukrainian forces have managed to extend the combat zone. According to Agentstvo Novosti, the Ukrainian military has reached the borders of the Glushkovsky district, capturing Lyubimovka and Vnezapnoye. This extends the combat zone in the southeast of the Korenevsky district, bringing forces just 2.5 km from the neighboring Glushkovsky district.

On August 14, the "Rybar" Telegram channel reported that the situation in this area is "shrouded in the fog of war," amid rumors of Ukrainian forces capturing Viktorovka (about 1 km from Vnezapnoye) and Gordeevka (3 km from Vnezapnoye, on the Ukraine border). Following the appearance of video footage in their evening report, the channel suggested that Ukrainian forces might also be present in Gordeevka. The status of Viktorovka and Uspenovka (6 km from Vnezapnoye, on the Ukraine border) remained unclear.

According to "Rybar", fighting continues just north of Vnezapnoye, in the village of Snagost.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities acknowledged the issue, and by the evening of August 14, Kursk region governor Alexey Smirnov announced an evacuation of Glushkovo. Closer to midnight, this expanded to the entire Glushkovsky district.

"The Kursk operational headquarters has extended the evacuation zone in the Glushkovsky district to the municipal borders," the Ateo Breaking Telegram channel reported.

The Glushkovsky district is located in the southwestern part of the Kursk region, bordering the Sudzhansky district. Its administrative center, the village of Glushkovo, is situated 10 km from the Ukrainian border and 150 km from Kursk.

Earlier, Western media ridiculed the defense of the Russian border in the Kursk region, stating that three tank shots were sufficient for the Ukrainian forces to breach it.

