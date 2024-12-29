Ukrainian Forces push back Russian troops in Kursk region while Russian forces advance in Donbas Sunday, December 29, 2024 2:28:00 PM

The Ukrainian Forces have reportedly pushed back the Russian army in the village of Kruglenkoe, located in the Kursk region, report analysts from the Ukrainian OSINT community DeepState. However, Russian forces have made advancements near eight settlements in the Donetsk region. According to DeepState, Russian forces have gained ground near Vozdvyzhenka, Novoyelizavetivka, Novovasylivka, Dazhenske, as well as in Shevchenko, Hryhorivka, Toretsk, and Nelipivka.

Additionally, Ukrainian military observer Oleg Petrenko shared on Telegram that in the village of Shevchenko, Russian troops have reportedly advanced to a depth of up to 1.1 km. He added that around Novoyelizavetivka, the Russian troops have advanced along several tree lines across a sector 2.45 km wide, reaching a depth of up to 1.58 km. Near Novovasylivka, the Russians forces moved to a depth of up to 350 meters, and in the area near Vozdvyzhenka across a stretch 2.73 km wide. Simultaneously, in the direction of Toretsk, Russian troops have taken part of Nelipivka to a depth of up to 750 meters and moved to the south of Toretsk, in the Zabalk area, advancing up to 350 meters.

The day before, reports indicated that small groups of Russian infantry have been persistently "infiltrating" the Kurakhove area in the Donetsk region, attempting to establish a foothold. Analysts have noted that the most challenging situation is in the Southern part of the city, where fierce battles continue for every street and house.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.