Ukrainian Forces reclaim ground amid fierce battles on Pokrovsk front Thursday, January 23, 2025 11:03:00 AM

In a dramatic turn on Ukraine's Pokrovsk frontlines, the Ukrainian Forces have scored some notable successes despite relentless Russian assaults. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army launched attacks across nearly all sectors on the Pokrovsk axis.

However, Ukraine's troops, through what have been described as desperate maneuvers, managed to secure critical gains, reports Oleksii Zhdanov, a retired Colonel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on his YouTube channel.

"When the enemy's assault faltered, Ukrainian fighters executed counteroffensive maneuvers right on the heels of the retreating adversaries," explained the military expert.

This advancement particularly saw success in Shevchenko and Udachne, where Ukrainian Forces pushed back Russian troops and reclaimed lost positions. Additionally, Ukrainian troops effectively eliminated a small enemy intrusion on Shevchenko's defensive line.

Zhdanov further noted that Russian forces attempted a frontal assault aimed at Pokrovsk, which failed. "Our defenses are fairly well-organized in that area," the Colonel remarked.

The Russians continue their efforts in the Vozdvyzhenka area, aiming to sever the road between Kostiantynivka and Myrnohrad. Yet, despite being less than two kilometers from the crucial road, Russian troops have been unable to advance, heavily blocked by Ukrainian forces on this part of the front.

