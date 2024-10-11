Ukrainian Forces reclaim ground in Kursk region Friday, October 11, 2024 10:00:01 AM

In a remarkable turn of events, Ukrainian Armed Forces have reclaimed lost ground in the Kursk region, marking a significant victory. Officer Alex of the Ukrainian Armed Forces broke the news on his Telegrm channel. Just yesterday, Russian communities reported Ukraine's retreat under Russian pressure near Lyubimovka and Novoivankovka. Yet today, , Officer Alex claims that the positions are back under Ukrainian control, withholding further details for now.

Previously, Alex detailed the Russian mechanized counterattack in the Kursk region around Lyubimovka–Novoivankovka, where they managed to push Ukrainian forces back and temporarily reclaim Novoivankovka. However, with the main Russian forces still lagging behind, Alex expressed skepticism about Russia's ability to maintain its grip on the town. Notably, during the pivotal encounters, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed up to 50% of the Russian military equipment.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Oleksandr Syprskyi commented on the escalation, claiming that Russia has dispatched around 50,000 troops to the Kursk sector, allegedly relocated from Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and the Donbas. He suggests this redeployment may ease pressure on Ukrainian defenses in Donbas.

DeepState analysts had earlier reported on the intense clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the Kursk region.

