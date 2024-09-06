Ukrainian Forces reclaim New York in Donetsk region, break Russian encirclement in critical counter-offensive Friday, September 6, 2024 11:30:18 AM

In a significant counter-offensive, Ukrainian National Guard troops managed to reclaim lost positions in New York, Donetsk region, and broke through the encirclement of trapped Defense Forces units. According to the press service of the Azov Brigade, the situation in the settlement, which was previously deemed "catastrophic," has been stabilized.

The Ukrainian Forces implemented both defensive and offensive maneuvers, managing to regain control of key sectors in New York and free units previously surrounded by Russian forces. Despite the extreme intensity of the battles, Ukrainian soldiers have maintained their defense and delivered effective counterattacks.

"The situation remains tense. Over the past day, Russian forces carried out up to 15 assaults within the brigade’s area of responsibility. Yet, despite super-heavy combat conditions, our fighters continue to hold the line and execute successful counterattacks. The enemy has frequently claimed to have completely occupied New York, but Defense Forces still control part of the settlement and are committed to liberating Ukrainian territories," states the official report of the Azov Brigade.

Moreover, on September 6, DeepState analysts reported that the Ukrainian forces managed to free a strategic foothold in Nelipivka, eliminating the "wedges" that enveloped Ukrainian positions in New York and beyond. This operation resulted in the liberation of approximately 2.9 square kilometers.

However, that Russian forces are intensifying their offensive towards the southwest and west of Donetsk, particularly in the area around Vuhledar.

