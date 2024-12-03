Ukrainian Forces reclaim Novomlynsk in Kharkiv region Tuesday, December 3, 2024 11:02:36 AM

Ukrainian defense forces have successfully liberated one of the settlements in the Kharkiv region, as reported by monitoring project DeepState.

According to the report, Ukrainian defenders managed to free Novomlynsk in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region. In this area, near the village of Novomlynsk, the Russians had attempted to secure and hold a foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River, even crossing the water obstacle thanks to their manpower advantage. However, with backing from artillery and UAV units, Ukrainian Forces managed to dislodge the Russian troops from their positions, according to the operational group Khortytsia.

Members of the 8th Separate Assault Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, known as "Edelweiss," led a successful operation to clear the surrounding areas of Novomlynsk from Russian forces. A video of the battle has been shared by the StratCom of the Ukrainian Forces, with the caption declaring, "Ukrainian flags are flying over Novomlynsk."

Earlier, Russian forces managed to cross the river and temporarily gain a foothold, yet Ukrainian fighters pushed them back. A critical mission involved the use of drones and artillery, enabling Ukrainian battalions to reclaim control. Official military sources reported the territory is now firmly under the control of the Ukrainian armed defense forces.

On December 2, Oleks Mailarevych, the deputy commander of the Achilles Strike UAV Battalion of the 92nd Assault Brigade, shared his observations on the Kupyansk front. He noted that Russian forces had crossed the Oskil River about two weeks ago, but the left bank remains under Ukrainian control.

Earlier, on November 28, Alexander Skorik, a deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council, expressed concerns over the potential encirclement of Kupyansk by Russian troops. He emphasized that such a maneuver might be feasible if Russian forces break through the Oskil River barriers

