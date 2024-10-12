Ukrainian Forces reclaim positions in Kursk region as Russian attacks intensify Saturday, October 12, 2024 2:19:00 PM

Fierce battles with Russian forces are ongoing in the Kursk region. Ukrainian Forces have managed to partially reclaim lost positions, but the Russian army has started amassing troops for another assault, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"The war there is dynamic, with maneuvers characteristic of wooded areas. The situation is highly fluid, so it's important not to draw any conclusions as final," Kovalenko emphasized.

He noted that the situation in the Kursk region is constantly evolving. At the same time, Kovalenko mentioned that due to the lack of declared successes, Russian military correspondents are avoiding bringing up the topic of battles in the Kursk region.

In a post on the Telegram channel “Bakhmutskiy Balu", a Ukrainian soldier provided more details about the ongoing battles in the Kursk region.

"The breach in Kursk, around previously held positions from back in August, has been stabilized for now. There was an onslaught of what seemed like an endless stream of Russian convicts. We managed to encircle some groups, eliminated many, captured others, and some remain trapped," said the fighter.

Despite the unfolding successes, the soldier declined to confirm reports circulating online claiming that Ukrainian forces have recaptured all their previously lost positions. "I can’t confirm the widespread online bravado about reclaiming all positions. We’ve been fighting until the night, killing and capturing them. Maybe some positions were recaptured by others, but I’m not aware. We’ve restored several advantageous positions, cutting off enemy reinforcements in some areas," he detailed, citing reports from comrades battling in Kursk.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that Russian forces have intensified their counterattacks to achieve maximum gains in the Kursk region before the rainy season begins, as the weather will complicate military maneuvers due to muddy conditions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.