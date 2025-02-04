Ukrainian Forces reclaim strategic positions near Kupyansk Tuesday, February 4, 2025 2:00:24 PM

Ukraine's forces have successfully dislodged Russian troops from several key positions in the Kupiansk direction. The early morning update on February 4 from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russia is allegedly coercing its soldiers to reclaim these lost areas under the threat of execution.

"Due to active fire intervention by defense units, the enemy was compelled to abandon forward positions near a locality. Our intelligence indicates that the command of the occupation army is, under threat of execution, attempting to force personnel back to their positions," the statement reveals.

Reports from Kharkiv Regional Military Administration indicate that on February 3, Russian forces were striking Kupiansk almost hourly with various weapon types. Fortunately, there have been no reported civilian casualties. However, throughout the day, FPV drones caused damage to police and medical vehicles, municipal equipment, and at 3:30 PM, a FAB-250 bomb attack damaged 12 private homes. A civilian man was injured, and about an hour later, the shelling wounded a 71-year-old woman and damaged a private house and garage.

The targeted village of Monachynivka in the Kupiansk district suffered injuries to a woman due to Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) shelling.

On February 1, reports highlighted a reinforcement of Russian advance positions north of Kupiansk as part of a long-term offensive campaign, underscoring its strategic importance to Russia.

The British intelligence report from January 27 pointed out Moscow's expansion on the right bank of the Oskil River, aiming to control key northern supply routes into Kupiansk, reiterating the area’s priority status for Russian military strategies.

