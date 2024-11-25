Ukrainian Forces reclaim strategic village in Kharkiv region, capturing seven Russian soldiers Monday, November 25, 2024 11:30:08 AM

Ukrainian forces have successfully reclaimed the strategic village of Kopanky in the Kharkiv region, capturing seven Russian soldiers. The operation was carried out by Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade, which managed not only to regain control but also to capture seven members of Russia's 1st Tank Army—most of whom were reportedly convicted criminals mobilized from correctional facilities or individuals under investigation for violent crimes and drug trafficking, reports the brigade's press service.

Commander Var, leading the second mechanized battalion, confirmed that during the assault, Russian forces inadvertently shelled their own troops. This marks a significant victory for Ukrainian forces as they continue to bolster their defensive lines and reclaim lost territories.

Strategically located, Kopanky has been fully secured by Ukrainian forces, thwarting a potential Russian incursion up to seven kilometers deep. Just two weeks ago, the same battalion executed a successful operation, eliminating 39 Russian soldiers. Assault groups from the 3rd platoon "Mantics" and 2nd platoon "Decepticons" lured Russian forces into a well-fortified "kill zone," decimating them with precision fire.

