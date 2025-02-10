Ukrainian Forces reclaim territory amid stalled Russian offensive Monday, February 10, 2025 12:00:54 PM

In recent days, the Ukrainian military has shown signs of successful resistance and even localized counteroffensives. According to the analytical Telegram channel "To Be Or", Russian troops, despite their numerical advantages and ongoing assaults, are losing momentum in advancing, with Ukrainian forces reclaiming territory in some frontline areas. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces are the primary source of good news this February," the author notes while sharing updated maps.

In the Pokrovsk direction, small, blue-marked areas have begun appearing on maps, representing territories reclaimed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

Although these reclaimed areas only span a few hundred square meters, the shift in the frontline in favor of Ukraine indicates a slowdown in the Russian offensive and successful Ukrainian maneuvers. Another notable development is the expanding Ukrainian control in the northern part of the Kursk region, where the AFU has reclaimed 2.22 km² of territory over recent days. This marks the first addition to Ukraine-controlled land since October last year.

Russia's expectations for a breakthrough following the capture of Velika Novosilka have not materialized. Despite claims from Russians of possible advances ranging from 4 to 8 kilometers, they have not moved an inch.

Chasiv Yar remains a crucial defensive position, withstanding Russian military attacks, and Toretsk is still under Ukrainian control, despite attempts to seize certain areas.

The Russian army continues its offensive attempts, deploying a 600,000-strong contingent, including contractors, and preparing for the spring draft. However, the AFU is resilient, adapting to the changing situation, executing effective counterattacks, and altering the strategic balance. Ukraine maintains control of key positions, preventing Russian breakthroughs and highlighting its capacity to counterattack, offering hope for further success. On February 9, the AFU's regiment "Skala" forced Russia’s 130th, 15th, and 1st "Slavic" brigades out of Kotlyne near Pokrovsk.

