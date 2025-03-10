Ukrainian Forces reclaim territory in Donbas Monday, March 10, 2025 9:08:15 AM

Ukrainian troops have liberated 7 square kilometers near Kupyansk, DeepState analysts reported. However, the Russian troops continue to advance along a route leading to Constantinople.

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the frontline and have made gains in two locations, regaining control near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region and near the village of Novopavlivka in the Donbas, reports DeepState.

DeepState analysts released details on the frontline situation as of 11:07 a.m., March 10. According to the project, changes have occurred on three eastern front sectors.

On Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops back near the village of Synkivka to the northeast of Kupiansk, as noted by DeepState. The battle line shifted by 3.4 km, with 7.87 square km marked as liberated on the battle map.

On Novopavlivka front, both Ukrainian and Russian forces have made movements in this area, according to analysts. North of Velyka Novosilka, Ukrainian troops pushed the Russians back by 2.4 km, specifically between the villages of Burlatske and Pryvolne.

Meanwhile, Russian forces achieved certain successes near the village of Ulakly, situated on Highway N15, which leads from Kurakhove toward Pokrovsk. As reported by DeepState, Russians advanced 400 meters north and crossed the road. The map indicates the enemy did not occupy Constantinople, located nearby.

DeepState’s report did not mention the Kursk region, where the frontline shifted near Mala Loknya, Russky Porichny, and Cherkassky Porichny on March 9.

