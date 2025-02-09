Ukrainian Forces regain control of village of Kotlyne near Pokrovsk Sunday, February 9, 2025 12:34:48 PM

Ukrainian forces have successfully driven out Russian troops from the village of Kotlyne, just 10 kilometers from the pivotal city of Pokrovsk. The sudden offensive by the Ukrainian military caught Russian troops off guard, causing them to frantically abandon their positions, with some being neutralized during ill-fated counterattacks.

Units from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" spearheaded the operation to reclaim Kotlyne, situated along the strategic Pokrovsk-Dnipro route. The engagement, which has been ongoing for several days, marks a significant setback for Russian troops who deployed the 130th, 15th, and 1st "Slavyansk" brigades in an attempt to solidify their hold on the village and endanger Ukrainian supply lines. Their efforts, however, have met with failure.

Ukrainian tanks, along with Bradley fighting vehicles and M113 armored personnel carriers, supported the "Skala" regiment, delivering strikes on Russian positions while aiding infantry advancements. Ukrainian forces systematically cleared each house, eliminating adversaries entrenched in the locality. Notably challenging were the trench systems surrounding Kotlyne, where Russians attempted defensive maneuvers.

Nevertheless, the unexpected Ukrainian assault caught them off guard. Occupying forces began fleeing in panic, with some efforts at counterattacks quickly quashed.

Despite the notable recapture of Kotlyne, the broader situation remains tense. Russian forces persist in their counteroffensive attempts to reclaim the area. Securing Kotlyne has enabled Ukrainian forces to ease control over the Pokrovsk-Dnipro highway, which is vital for resupply operations along this front.

While Ukrainian troops had previously neutralized Russian trench networks here, full control of Kotlyne represents a strategic blow to Russian forces within the Donetsk region.

