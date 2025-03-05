Ukrainian Forces regain ground in Kharkiv region Wednesday, March 5, 2025 10:00:15 AM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully pushed back Russian troops north of the village of Zapadne in the Kharkiv region. Despite facing considerable pressure from the Russians, Ukrainian forces are working hard to stabilize the situation on this front, particularly in the Kupyansk direction, according to reports by DeepState. Analysts highlight that Russian forces aim to capture the village of Fiholivka and have already approached its outskirts.

Moreover, Russian troops are consistently assaulting the settlement of Dvorichna and attempting to advance towards Holubivka and Kindrashivka. Despite their efforts, the Russina troops have been unable to find a breakthrough. Recently, the situation on this front has seen improvements, partly due to changes in the organizational structure.

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Separate Drone Systems Regiment "Achilles," emphasized the complexity of the situation in the areas of Novomlynsk and Dvorichna. On this front, Russian forces are trying to expand their foothold along the right bank of the Oskil River.

