Ukrainian Forces repel major assault, destroy Russian equipment near Pokrovsk Sunday, August 18, 2024 10:00:11 AM

In an early morning update on Sunday, August 18, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully fended off a significant assault by the Russian Federation forces near the settlements of Severne and Zhalizne in the Donetsk region, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command's updates, the Russian forces, supported by 12 units of armored vehicles, attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses and advance towards Toretsk. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the enemy attack.

"No positions were lost. During the battle, 10 units of enemy equipment were destroyed and 68 Russian occupiers were neutralized, 41 of them irreversibly," stated the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Over the past 24 hours, 139 combat engagements have been reported. The fiercest battles remain around Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian Forces repelled 46 attacks, according to the morning briefing from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have been repelling storming and offensive actions by the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Mykolayivka, Zhelane, and Zavitne.

The most intense concentration of enemy attacks was near Hrodivka, Mykolayivka, and Novozhelane, with the Russians actively utilizing assault and bomber aviation.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian Armed Forces attacked 24 times over the day, in the Toretsk direction - 19 times, and in the Kramatorsk direction - 12 times.

Earlier, on July 17, a lieutenant of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, known by the call sign "Alex," reported that Russian forces in the Pokrovsk direction were just 1.5 km away from Novohrodivka across the railway.

According to military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, battles for Hrodivka on the Toretsk-Pokrovske axis are expected to commence later this week.

